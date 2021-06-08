Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 507,255 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,255 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Kellogg worth $98,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after purchasing an additional 354,082 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kellogg by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

