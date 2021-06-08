Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 518,579 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 399.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,579 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The Hershey worth $102,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in The Hershey by 71.7% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in The Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $173.39. 1,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,456. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $175.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock worth $5,056,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

