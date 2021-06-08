Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965,185 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Ternium worth $90,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ternium by 257.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ternium by 37.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 62,288 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

NYSE:TX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,422. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 69.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.