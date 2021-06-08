Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up approximately 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $243,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RS traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,267. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

