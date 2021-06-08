Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 500.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893,207 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $209,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $2,465,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $65.42 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

