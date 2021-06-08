Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 100,488 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 100,488 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks comprises 0.7% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.43% of F5 Networks worth $177,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 1,652.9% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 105,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after acquiring an additional 99,256 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 32.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in F5 Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in F5 Networks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,790 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in F5 Networks by 26.7% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $189.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.65.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,705. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.93.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

