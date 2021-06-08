Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 281,802 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 281,802 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Cadence Design Systems worth $148,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Barings LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Shares of CDNS traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.92. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares in the company, valued at $34,304,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,902 shares of company stock valued at $48,291,150 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

