Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 569,774 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,768,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,774 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of The Kroger worth $171,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 52,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,301. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,730 shares of company stock worth $2,635,541 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

