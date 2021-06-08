Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 671,910 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,342,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 671,910 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Juniper Networks worth $160,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 352.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,778 shares of company stock worth $4,589,517. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,617. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

