Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 81,672 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81,672 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of The Home Depot worth $264,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

NYSE HD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,177. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $329.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

