Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 9,677 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,595,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.27% of Criteo worth $90,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 84,628 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Criteo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Criteo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.84. 4,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,018. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.