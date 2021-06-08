AceD Hits Market Capitalization of $129,912.72 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $129,912.72 and $1,042.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

