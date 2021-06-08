ACoconut (AC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.66 Million

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $1.66 million and $136,608.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00069067 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000084 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.