ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.88

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 26022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $292,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

