Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Director Sells $10,340.00 in Stock

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Director Martha J. Demski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $10,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADMS traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 209,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.71. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADMS shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 538,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 313,289 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

