Adams Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 2.0% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after buying an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260,809 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after purchasing an additional 470,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,565,000 after purchasing an additional 403,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.25. 30,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,541. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87.

