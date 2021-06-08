Adams Wealth Management Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,161 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 4.8% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $33.18. 33,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,571. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

