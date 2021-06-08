Adams Wealth Management Purchases 24,919 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 3.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,057,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 107,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.24. 9,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $84.15.

