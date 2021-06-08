Adams Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adams Wealth Management owned about 0.72% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:MORT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

