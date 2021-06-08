Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,776,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,452,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $140,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,122 shares of company stock worth $7,508,304. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.73. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

