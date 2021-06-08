Add.xyz Market Cap Achieves $1.43 Million (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $2,294.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00025763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.14 or 0.00960729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.19 or 0.09452747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049680 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

