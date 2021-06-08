Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADXN) is one of 831 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Addex Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics -294.88% -64.46% -50.10% Addex Therapeutics Competitors -2,669.14% -117.59% -28.77%

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Addex Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Addex Therapeutics Competitors 4609 17597 38751 766 2.58

Addex Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.49%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.21%. Given Addex Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Addex Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Addex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics $4.14 million -$13.72 million -3.38 Addex Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.93

Addex Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Addex Therapeutics. Addex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Addex Therapeutics competitors beat Addex Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop mGluR2PAM compounds for the treatment of human health. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

