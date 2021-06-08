adidas (FRA:ADS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

adidas AG (FRA:ADS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €299.25 ($352.06). adidas shares last traded at €296.60 ($348.94), with a volume of 325,720 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €301.44 ($354.63).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

