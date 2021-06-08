Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,608 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $509.58. 70,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $497.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $243.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.84 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.