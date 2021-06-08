Adshares 1-Day Volume Tops $84,450.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $84,450.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 466.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,598,874 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.