Adshares (ADS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.17 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Adshares has a total market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $84,450.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 466.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,598,874 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.