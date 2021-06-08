Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.46 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.37.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.27. 33,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,280. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $130.33 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

