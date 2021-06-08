Advance Auto Parts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,293 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 987% compared to the average daily volume of 579 put options.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $193.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.19. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $210.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

