Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,236,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS stock opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $117.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.47.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,542,881 shares of company stock valued at $159,921,571. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.