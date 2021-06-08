Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.50.

NYSE:WMS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 242,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,542,881 shares of company stock worth $159,921,571. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

