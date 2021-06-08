Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 556.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,625,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $363,089,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

