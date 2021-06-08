Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.34. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$18.17, with a volume of 103,913 shares trading hands.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$754.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$682.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

