Aeon Market Capitalization Hits $15.01 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Aeon has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and approximately $13,353.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.37 or 0.00744490 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.