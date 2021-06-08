Aeron (ARNX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $182,745.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 93.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $51,425.29 and approximately $182,745.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 97.7% against the dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00072506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00026948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.35 or 0.00991051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.00 or 0.09631800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00051068 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.