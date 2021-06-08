Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,004 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $162.08 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.01.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

