Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.090-4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.970-0.990 EPS.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,778. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $140.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

