Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$85.29. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$85.20, with a volume of 643,800 shares changing hands.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$101.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The stock has a market cap of C$20.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total transaction of C$882,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

