Agora (NASDAQ:API) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agora (NASDAQ:API) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.26 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on API shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of Agora stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 957,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,548. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22. Agora has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agora will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

