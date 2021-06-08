Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.26

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $73.22, with a volume of 3632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,637,000 after buying an additional 50,721 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after buying an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

