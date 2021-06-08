Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.47 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Agrify in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AGFY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. 128,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 11.17. Agrify has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $21.43.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agrify will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

