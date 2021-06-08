AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIBRF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas cut AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

AIB Group stock remained flat at $$3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

