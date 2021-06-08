Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €125.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €115.38 ($135.75).

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus stock opened at €111.32 ($130.96) on Tuesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €100.38.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.