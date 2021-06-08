AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Shares Up 6.5%

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.23. 498,421 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,465% from the average session volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.31.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for AIT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.