Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.12

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $1.71. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 385,259 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $27.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 416,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

