Akash Network Hits Market Capitalization of $176.93 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.83 or 0.00008608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $176.93 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00065816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00267999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00234527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.86 or 0.01242907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,023.23 or 1.00387877 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 140,553,594 coins and its circulating supply is 62,484,796 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars.

