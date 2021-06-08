Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 8,425 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $672,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,196,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen Trundle sold 11,575 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $930,630.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,722,742.77.

On Friday, May 28th, Stephen Trundle sold 12,561 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,625.17.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,087 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,159,219.23.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $1,283,829.18.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,605,342.25.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75.

Shares of ALRM traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.63. 440,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,910. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after buying an additional 305,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after buying an additional 58,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,541,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.