Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. 1,269,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,868. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,733 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

