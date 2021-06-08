Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.35. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 208,140 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSK. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,276,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 417,860 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

