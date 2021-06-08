Albany International (AIN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Albany International (NYSE: AIN):

6/7/2021 – Albany International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – Albany International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Albany International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/27/2021 – Albany International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Albany International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2021 – Albany International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2021 – Albany International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world's leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. "

AIN opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.70.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Albany International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Albany International by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Albany International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Albany International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

