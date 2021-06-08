Albert Erani Sells 60,000 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $973,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Albert Erani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Albert Erani sold 94,612 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,527,037.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,496. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. Research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at $1,035,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at $2,796,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at $1,110,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 139.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 247.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

